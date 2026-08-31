The Switch Receives Highest Marine Electric Machine Orders to Date in July

The Switch has secured 13 orders for their electric machines (EM) busines since the beginning of June, covering almost 50 oceangoing vessels and 59 permanent magnet (PM) machines. July marked the company’s strongest month to date for marine EM orders.

The surge comes as shipowners put greater emphasis on efficiency across the vessel, with optimization extending from ship design to individual equipment and power-system configurations. Tightening decarbonization requirements and fuel costs are strengthening the case for technologies that reduce energy consumption, including PM shaft generator and hybrid-electric solutions. The higher efficiency of PM technology compared with conventional alternatives translates directly into lower fuel consumption, making these products increasingly attractive to owners considering machinery options for new vessels.

The orders include some of the largest vessels served by The Switch, including VLCC-class tankers of up to 320,000 DWT and large gas carriers of up to 174,000 cbm, as well as container ships and car carriers.

The order intake also reflects activity across several important newbuilding segments, even at a time of geopolitical uncertainty. Gas carrier construction remains strong as LNG and LPG trades expand, while fleet renewal is beginning to drive new tanker ordering. Container lines have continued to add capacity in response to longer average voyage distances.

The Switch supplies PM generators and motors for shaft generator and propulsion applications, with a marine portfolio ranging from below 1 MW to more than 10 MW. This breadth allows owners to apply the same PM technology across very different vessel requirements and power configurations.

Shipyard capacity for the coming years is also steadily filling up, prompting owners to move earlier to secure newbuilding slots and make decisions on the machinery and power configurations those vessels will require.