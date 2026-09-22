Synergy Marine Group, Cochin Shipyard Sign MoU to Initiate Collaboration

Synergy Marine Group and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly pursue shipbuilding, repair and conversion projects in India. The MoU was signed by Ajay Chaudhry, Co-CEO Ship Management of Synergy Marine Group, and Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, Director (Technical) of CSL, in the presence of Jesper Kristensen, Group CEO of Synergy Marine Group, and Jose V J, Chairman and Managing Director of CSL.

The MoU provides a framework to combine CSL’s industrial capacity with Synergy’s experience in owners’ representation, engineering, project management and long-term technical management across shipbuilding and ship repair.

The group has supported the delivery of more than 250 newbuilding projects, and its current portfolio of newbuilding assignments covers more than 150 vessels under construction at 20 shipyards across six countries.

The group also brings experience in converting LNG carriers into floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), alongside engineering studies for floating storage and LNG bunkering applications. Its conversion offering provides complete project management, with FSRU designs tailored to each project’s requirements. The scope spans feasibility studies and engineering design, equipment procurement, site supervision and commissioning, supported by preparation for safe operations and subsequent technical management.

The MoU covers joint business development in ship repair, conversion, newbuilding, module fabrication and oil and gas projects. It also provides for mutually agreed technical and strategic advisory support to CSL’s newbuilding activities, including project planning, execution and quality assurance. Opportunities will be assessed against client requirements and the suitability of CSL’s facilities.