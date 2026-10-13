Taiwan Coast Guard Administration Acquires MARTAC Devil Ray T24 USVs

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a U.S. provider of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), announced that the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) is acquiring an undisclosed number of Devil Ray T24 autonomous surface vessels. The sale represents one of the most significant international purchases of U.S.-manufactured USVs to date.

The opportunity was made possible through the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by MARTAC, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), and Confucian Co., Ltd. during the 2025 Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE). Confucian, MARTAC’s local partner in Taiwan, and NCSIST, Taiwan’s state-owned defense research and development institution, have served as key partners in advancing this initiative from a framework agreement to procurement.

The terms of the deal involve a co-production model, with a number of USVs to be manufactured at one of MARTAC’s strategic partner’s facility in Edgewater, Florida, with the remainder built by Confucian in Taiwan.

The Devil Ray T24 is a 27.5 foot (8.4 m) high-performance autonomous surface vessel capable of burst speeds exceeding 50 knots. The T24 is designed to support a wide range of missions for coast guard and military organizations operating in complex maritime environments.

The co-production element of the deal is projected to create workforce development opportunities in both the United States and Taiwan, foster supply chain integration and facilitate technology-sharing initiatives consistent with the terms of the original MOU.