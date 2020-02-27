Have You Taken the MarTID 2020 Survey?

There's still time to complete the third annual global Maritime Training Insights Database (MarTID) survey, open through February 29, 2020.

Make sure your voice is heard. Take the MarTID 2020 survey today:

Vessel operator survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020MarTIDOperator

METI survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020MarTIDMETI

Seafarer survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020MarTIDSeafarer





MarTID is a non-commercial, joint initiative of the World Maritime University, Marine Learning Systems and New Wave Media, launched in 2018 with the completion of the inaugural survey and publication of the 2018 Training Practices Report, which can be found, along with the 2019 report, at www.MarTID.org.