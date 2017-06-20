Marine Link
OOCL Denies Reports on USD 4bln Takeover

June 20, 2017

Photo: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited

 Orient Overseas International (OOIL) has denied reports that Chinese conglomerate Cosco Group  was in advanced discussions to acquire the former's contatiner arm Orient Overseas Container Line  (OOCL) for at least $4 billion in a deal that could be reached as early as July.

 
"The company wishes to clarify that the company and OOCL is not aware of, nor is it involved in any bid relating to the company or OOCL," Reuters reported quoting OOIL statement.
 
A COSCO Shipping spokeswoman told Reuters separately that the rumors were "incorrect".
 
The market has been rifted with speculations that OOCL, the container arm of Orient Overseas International Limited (OOIL) could be up for sale amid the ongoing consolidation of the global container shipping sector. 
 
Wall Street Journal  wrote that state-owned Cosco Shipping is in the process of preparing a bid valued at more than $4bn to acquire its competitor OOCL.
 
French carrier CMA CGM and Taiwanese line Evergreen were touted as other potential bidders, according to various reports. However, all parties denied at the time that they were in talks.
 
A series of mergers and acquisitions in container shipping has left the top six shipping lines controlling 63 percent of the market. OOCL has a 2.7 percent slice of the market, while Evergreen has a 4.8 percent share.
 
