Tampa Bay Pilots Orders New 56-ft. Vessel

Rozema Boat Works, Inc., of Mount Vernon, Washington, won a contract for the construction of a 56-ft. pilot transfer vessel for the Tampa Bay Pilots Association, based in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Designed by Camarc Design, the all-aluminum vessel features a refined double-chine hull optimized for efficient, reliable performance and safe pilot transfer operations in a wide range of operating conditions.

The vessel will be powered by twin Caterpillar C-18 diesel engines rated at 715 horsepower at 2100rpm. The vessel will be equipped with conventional propellers, delivering a top speed of approximately 27-28 knots. The propulsion and control systems are configured to provide responsive handling and maneuverability, supporting safe operations alongside commercial vessels.

Configured to carry up to five pilots in addition to crew, the vessel incorporates a practical layout with heavy-duty fendering and a rescue platform to support day-to-day pilot transfer and recovery operations. The onboard systems package includes modern Furuno navigation electronics suite, climate-controlled accommodations, and equipment suited for continuous commercial service.