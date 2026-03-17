Tampnet Connectivity for First CO₂ Injection Platform Offshore Netherlands

Tampnet won a contract with Porthos CO2 Transport and Storage C.V. to deliver communications infrastructure for what will be the first CO₂ injection platform on the Dutch Continental Shelf.



The project centers on Platform P18-A, a former gas production asset being converted into an unmanned installation for carbon storage as part of the broader Porthos CCS Project. The development is a cornerstone of Europe’s push to scale offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS).



Under the contract, Tampnet will provide a redundant 25 Mbit/s communications solution designed to enable real-time monitoring and remote operation of the platform from shore. The system is intended to support safe, efficient operations while reducing the need for offshore personnel.



The Porthos project is the first large-scale CCS initiative in the European Union, targeting the transport and storage of approximately 2.5 million tonnes of CO₂ annually from the Port of Rotterdam industrial cluster into depleted gas fields beneath the North Sea.



Tampnet operates the world’s largest offshore fiber network, spanning more than 5,400 km and connecting over 450 installations across the North Sea and Gulf of America.



The project is expected to begin operations in 2026, marking a significant step forward in the deployment of offshore CCS systems and the digital infrastructure required to support them.



