Tampnet Gets Connectivity Contracts for Two US Gulf Deepwater Projects

Tampnet, the world’s largest offshore high-speed, high-capacity communications provider, has been selected by an international energy major to deliver advanced connectivity solutions to two development projects in the US Gulf.

The projects in Keathley Canyon in the Gulf of America have leveraged Tampnet's digital and engineering concept for high-capacity offshore connectivity which is set to enable remote collaboration and data-driven operations.

Tampnet will provide subsea optical fiber and 5G connectivity to both assets, ensuring secure, real-time data transfer between offshore installations and onshore operations centers. The network will support digital twins and remote visualization tools, improving monitoring, planning and execution while enhancing safety and reducing reliance on vessels and helicopters.

To support the projects and increasing customer demand in the region, including developments for Beacon Offshore Energy and LLOG Exploration, Tampnet is expanding its US Gulf network with approximately 400 kilometers of new subsea fibre infrastructure and an additional 10,000 km2 of offshore 4G/5G coverage.

Following the expansion, Tampnet's network will exceed 1,900 kilometers of subsea fibre, connecting 24 offshore facilities from 2029. In total, Tampnet currently delivers connectivity solutions to more than 100 offshore units across the region, including production platforms, drilling rigs and vessels.