Tanker Approached by Multiple Small Boats Off Yemen

A tanker has reported being approached by six small boats 50 nautical miles (93 km) south of Yemen's Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported on Monday, adding warning shots were fired by the tanker.

The British maritime security firm Ambrey later said that Automatic Identification System data indicated the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker initiated evasive maneuvers after the skiffs approached on its starboard side.

Ambrey reported that one skiff came very close to the tanker before its armed security team fired warning shots. The skiffs subsequently abandoned their pursuit, allowing the tanker to continue its voyage uninterrupted.

(Reuters)