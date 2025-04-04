Tanker Barred From India, Transferring its Russian oil at Sea

An ageing tanker loaded with Russian oil that was barred by Indian authorities is transferring its cargo to a second ship to complete the delivery, according to two sources and ship tracking data.

The Andaman Skies is transferring its cargo of crude oil to the Sao Tome and Principe-flagged vessel Ozanno, the sources said.

While many buyers have shunned Russian oil since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, India and China have remained keen buyers. India is the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian crude, which accounted for about 35% of its crude imports in 2024.

However, port authorities last week barred the more than 20-year-old Andaman Skies from entering India's port of Vadinar as its seaworthiness certificate was not issued by an Indian-approved classification agency.

The Tanzania-flagged vessel, carrying about 100,000 metric tons (or some 800,000 barrels) of Varandey Russian oil sold by Lukoil from the northern port of Murmansk, is sitting off the port of Mumbai in western India, LSEG shipping data shows.

The Aframax-class tanker Ozanno, built in 2008, is expected to deliver the cargo to Indian Oil Corp. IOC.NS next week at Vadinar, the sources said.

IOC did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Indian port entry rules require tankers that are more than 20 years old to hold seaworthiness certification by a member of the International Association of Classification Societies, or an entity authorised by India's maritime administration.

Indian refiners buy Russian oil on a delivered basis, with ship, insurance and other services arranged by the seller.

While the Andaman Skies and Ozanno are both subject to UK and European Union sanctions, they are not under sanctions by the United States or the United Nations. India adheres to United Nations sanctions.

The Ozanno delivered 100,000 metric tons of Urals to the port of Sikka in India's western Gujarat state last month, LSEG data showed.

Western nations have imposed sanctions on hundreds of ships they suspect Russia is using to avoid price cap restrictions on exports of crude oil and other cargoes.

Such vessels are not regulated or covered by conventional Western insurers, posing the risk of unsafe tankers and environmental damage in the event of a wreck.

Norwegian authorities are currently investigating a small company which issued fake insurance to dozens of ageing oil tankers used by Russia.

(Reuters)