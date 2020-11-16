Tanker Captain Medevaced Off Texas

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 16, 2020

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter responds to a medevac request near Christi, Texas, November 16, 2020. The mariner was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline and was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S Coast Guard photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced an unresponsive tanker captain nine miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call from a crewmember aboard the Norwegian-fagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Hoegh Galleon stating that the captain of the vessel had collapsed and was unresponsive. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted and transported the mariner to awaiting emergency services personnel at the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in stable condition.

"We are grateful for the quick and expert assistance from the vessel's crew, which allowed for an efficient and safe transfer," said Lt. Jacob Conrad, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander.

