Tanker Hit by Projectile Catches Fire Off Saudi Red Sea Coast

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile 63 nautical miles west of Saudi Arabia's port city of Yanbu, leading to a fire on the vessel's main deck, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Monday.

The UKMTO said all crew were safe and accounted for with no reported environmental impact.

Yanbu is Saudi Arabia's main Red Sea oil port, where millions of barrels a day are loaded, and has become the main route out for Saudi oil skirting the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blockaded by Iran.

Shipping from Yanbu has itself faced disruption since Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea last month.

The Houthis have carried out attacks on Saudi oil facilities and shipping in the Red Sea in recent weeks, and they claimed to have targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco facilities in Yanbu in July. There was no confirmation or comment from Saudi authorities.





(Reuters - Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Eman Abouhassira; Editing by Hugh Lawson)