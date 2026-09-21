Tanker Hit by Projectile in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO Reports

A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, leaving two crew members with minor injuries, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Military authorities informed UKMTO on September 21, 2026, that the tanker was conducting an inbound transit when it was hit.

The vessel remained under its own power and was continuing to its next port of call, according to UKMTO.

No environmental impact had been reported following the incident.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.