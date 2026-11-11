Swedish tanker operator Furetank has been named a regional winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 awards, receiving the Best International Growth distinction for combining fleet expansion, technological innovation and environmental performance.



The award recognizes Furetank's long-term investment strategy, which has helped position the company as a leader in developing more environmentally efficient product tankers while maintaining profitable growth.



Lars Höglund, who has led the company's development for nearly four decades, accepted the award during a ceremony at Hotel Elite Park Avenue in Gothenburg.



The jury highlighted Höglund's commitment to technological innovation, employee involvement and sustainable development in one of the world's most capital-intensive industries.



"For almost four decades, this entrepreneur has made bold, long-term investments in one of the world's riskiest and most capital-intensive industries," the jury stated, recognizing Furetank's emphasis on safety, workplace culture and continuous improvement.



Furetank's growth has been closely tied to its VINGA vessel series, developed in cooperation with FKAB Marine Design. The company and its partners have ordered 26 tankers in the series, designed to reduce the environmental footprint of petroleum product transportation.



The business has grown from a family operation with a single tanker in the 1950s to a shipping company employing approximately 300 people and generating annual revenue of SEK 1.5 billion.



"It all goes back to a point ten years ago when we had to renew our fleet, just as society was turning its attention to the environment," Höglund said.



"Together with FKAB Marine Design, we developed a vessel design that today gives us the ships with the smallest environmental footprint in their class globally."



Höglund said the fleet investment demonstrated that improved environmental performance and commercial profitability can go hand in hand.



Furetank will advance to the Swedish national EY Entrepreneur Of The Year final, scheduled for January 27, 2027, at Stockholm City Hall.





Image courtesy Furetank