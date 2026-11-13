A tanker ship collided on Friday, November 13, 2026 with an American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked in New Orleans on the Mississippi River, where rescue efforts were under way for multiple passengers in the water.



US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote on social media that "we are throwing every asset we have to helping rescue missing passengers" and that his department was coordinating closely with state officials.



The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on details of the missing passengers.



The New Orleans mayor's office stated on social media that "multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing."



The US Coast Guard said in an emailed statement that it had responded to the collision and that all river traffic was closed in the vicinity. It provided no other details.



Local TV showed videos of the cruise ship listing on its side, while CBS News reported that at least 14 people had been rescued from the water.



The cruise ship has a capacity for 150 people and was built in 2015, American Cruise Lines said on its website.



The Advocate newspaper, citing unnamed Port of New Orleans officials, reported that 129 passengers were aboard the American Heritage cruise ship when it was hit by the Atlantic Asphalt, a tanker, at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT). There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries.



The Port of New Orleans did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



American Cruise Lines said in an emailed statement that it was coordinating with the US Coast Guard and local authorities.



"Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved," the company said.



(Reporting by Ismail Shakil, Brad Brooks, Christian Martinez and Ryan Jones; Editing by Edmund Klamann)



