Tankers International Updates Its VLCC Fixture App

Tankers International, a shipping pool for very large crude carriers (VLCC), announced an update, including a new subscription scheme, for its VLCC Fixture app.

First launched in 2014, the Tankers International VLCC Fixture app provides fixture data for the global VLCC fleet, including data that was once only provided to a select few brokers. The app has received over 259,000 visits a month since it was re-launched in December 2021.

Paid app subscribers will benefit from faster data updates and a suite of additional insights. Subscribers to the PLUS tier will benefit from additional information on bunker prices, fixing rates, laycan, demurrage, and commissions as well as a full breakdown of TCE calculations. PRO tier subscribers will additionally benefit from cargo forecasts as well as WhatsApp notifications. Users will also have an option to receive fixture data via an API feed to integrate into their own systems.

The app’s BASIC tier will remain free and will continue to provide headline data on VLCC fixtures, but with some delay.

Charlie Grey, Chief Operating Officer, Tankers International, said, “We recognize that the current market climate means that shipowners, charterers and brokers alike all need quality data, faster to support decision making. The new subscription options for our VLCC Fixture app have been designed to add even greater value and accessibility, including WhatsApp updates for top tier subscribers. By introducing these updates, we are both improving the app for users and, just as importantly, safeguarding the continued development of the app, helping us add even more functionality in the future.”