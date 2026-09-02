TDI-Brooks R/V Proteus Completes Shipyard Period, Returns to Service

TDI-Brooks’ multi-use oceanographic research vessel, the R/V PROTEUS has completed its full-term ABS shipyard period in Las Palmas.

During the shipyard period, TDI-Brooks expanded the vessel’s hydrographic capabilities and upgraded the PROTEUS with the installation of a new Kongsberg EM302 deep-water multibeam system. The hull mounted 30kHz EM302 has a depth range of 7,000m and can be used for a variety of applications across a range of water depths. The 1×1 degree MBES replaces the previous Kongsberg EM710 system installed on the PROTEUS and will greatly expand her survey capabilities.

The R/V PROTEUS is outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit including a suite of geotechnical tools for soil sampling and measurement. These include our 0.5- and 1-meter box corers (BC), 6- and 9-meter piston corers (PC), 20-meter jumbo piston corers (JPC), cyclic T-bar instrument (TBAR), and piezocone penetrometers including our 40-meter CPT-Stinger and our 10-meter Gravity CPT tool (gCPT).

Once the PROTEUS completes sea trials of the new MBES system, the vessel will be headed back to West Africa, with an immediate focus on potential projects off Nigeria. This vessel will then have some availability for work across West Africa and surrounding regions.