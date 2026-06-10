Tech Talk: Walk Inside a Yacht Rebuild

Twenty-five years after she was launched by Feadship as Northern Light, the 46.90-m has emerged from one of the most comprehensive rebuild programs undertaken by Feadship Refit & Services in recent years.

Arriving at Kaag in May 2025, the yacht was originally scheduled for a substantial refit focused on a redesigned stern arrangement, a complete repaint and a series of technical upgrades. As work progressed, it became clear that bringing a Feadship launched in 2001 back to proper standards would require a broader scope of work, reflecting the significant advances made over the past25 years in onboard systems, connectivity, comfort and operational efficiency, while maintaining her original build heritage.



Over the course of 14 months, Halcyon underwent major structural, technical, mechanical and cosmetic improvements, resulting in a yacht effectively rebuilt from the inside out. Among the most visible changes is a redesigned stern featuring a new staircase connecting the main deck to the swim platform, alongside a completely new exterior finish for both hull and superstructure. The yacht's mast was adapted, while numerous exterior elements were updated as part of the wider program.



Behind the scenes, the scale of the project was even more significant. The bridge was completely modernized with new equipment and associated interior modifications. Electrical systems throughout the yacht were inspected and upgraded, while new alarm, monitoring and power management systems were installed.

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The yacht's climate control infrastructure was entirely replaced, including chillers, fresh air handling units and fan coils. Guest accommodation and crew areas were refreshed, with cabins refurbished, marble restored, new blinds installed and interior finishes renewed throughout.



In the engine room and technical spaces, the project amounted to a near complete transformation. The main engines and gearboxes were overhauled, two new generators installed, and critical systems including water production, ventilation, new tankage, sewage treatment, heating, freshwater distribution and fuel management systems were renewed. Associated piping, cabling and supporting infrastructure were also replaced throughout the yacht.



Additional work included new teak decking across most exterior decks, overhaul of the steering system, servicing of propeller shafts, bow thruster and rudders, renewal of cold storage systems, upgrades to diving equipment, repainting of tanks and technical spaces, and a complete refurbishment of the underwater hull coating system following sandblasting.



"When Halcyon arrived, we expected a major refit," says Captain Joe Gallegos. "As the project developed, it became clear that we had the opportunity to do much more. With a knowledgeable and enthusiastic owner involved, it all came together. What started as a refit became something much closer to a modified new build. The result is a classic Feadship, renewed and ready for years of successful cruising.



Following her departure from the construction hall, Halcyon will complete final commissioning activities for her scheduled redelivery in July 2026.





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