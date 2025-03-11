Techano Oceanlift to Deliver Crane for Dual-Fuel Hybrid CSV Newbuild

Techano Oceanlift has secured a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild construction support vessel (CSV) that the Turkish shipyard is building for a strategic partnership between Agalas, Eidesvik and Reach Subsea.

Techano Oceanlift, subsdidiary of Oslo-listed Nekkar, will supply a 150-tonnes capacity crane capable of performing subsea construction work and topside lifting operations. The company’s scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing and commissioning of the crane.

The 150-tonnes capacity knuckle boom crane is equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3,200 metre wire for subsea construction operations and has been prepared for 3D compensation for topside lifts.

The crane also features a control system and motion compensating system from its sister company Intellilift.

“According to the vessel’s owners, flexibility is at the core of this newbuild CSV. We believe this is a key reason for choosing our crane solution, which is highly flexible and fits the requirements of an offshore vessel that can solve a broad range of offshore construction and subsea work,” says Nils Vidar Stray, managing director of Techano Oceanlift.

The newbuild CSV will be used for subsea and offshore renewables operations, with the delivery scheduled for 2027.

It will be specifically equipped to perform construction as well as inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work. The newbuild will feature a battery hybrid system alongside dual-fuel gensets capable of operating on either methanol or marine gas oil (MGO).

The vessel boasts a highly flexible and advanced structure, has an overall length of 99.9 meters, a breadth of 21 meters, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

The vessel will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea.

Upon delivery, it will enter into a five-year time charter with Reach Subsea, with options for two extensions of one year each. Management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.