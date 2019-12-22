Tekmar Bags Windpark Fryslân Gig

Tekmar Energy, the developer and manufacturer of sub-sea cable protection systems for the renewable energy industry, announced that international marine contractor Van Oord has selected the patented Tekmar Cable Protection System (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch for Windpark Fryslân.



According to a press note from the Tekmar Group Company, said Windpark Fryslân is a 382MW near-shore windfarm comprising 89 wind turbines. It is located six kilometers off the Frisian coast in the Netherlands.



Once constructed it is expected to power around 500,000 households in the region and will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm in inland water.



Tekmar Energy is providing 167 cable protection systems for the infield array cables, providing full protection from topside hang-offs through to burial into the seabed.



Russell Edmondson, Managing Director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are delighted that Tekmar has been selected for Windpark Fryslân. This continues our trusted relationship with Van Oord and furthers our position as the world market leader in offshore wind cable protection systems”



The product will be produced in Tekmar Energy’s state of the art manufacturing facility in the North East of England.