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Thursday, September 3, 2026

Ten Missing After Ship Sinks Off Istanbul

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 3, 2026

© serhatbozkurt / Adobe Stock

© serhatbozkurt / Adobe Stock

Turkish authorities continued searching on Thursday for 10 crew members missing after a cargo ship sank off the coast of Istanbul following a collision with another vessel, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul on Wednesday. Authorities said one of the ships, carrying 10 crew members, is believed to have sunk within about 11 minutes of the crash.

Search operations involving the coast guard, navy, disaster management agency and other emergency services were continuing on Thursday. 

Anadolu said 18 vessels, five helicopters, two drones, an aircraft and a naval vessel equipped for underwater searches were being deployed in the operation.

The second ship, which was not damaged in the collision, remained anchored off Silivri. An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way, Anadolu said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ros Russell)

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