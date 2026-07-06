Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Surpasses 2,200 Hours of Simulated Port Training

In the first half of 2026, Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil (TPG), a Hanseatic Global Terminals port, has already accumulated more than 1,000 hours of training for reachstacker operators and more than 1,200 hours for STS and RTG crane operators through its simulators.

These training sessions have been implemented across different strategic stages, including induction, training, recertification, and skills reinforcement-consolidating the success of TPG's new virtual simulation system.

The simulators accelerate the learning curve for new operators while continuously updating the skills of experienced personnel, helping to optimize productivity levels. In addition, their use results in energy savings and greater efficiency compared with training on actual equipment.

Developed by the Finnish company Mevea, the simulators accurately replicate the controls of port cranes and vehicles, allowing operators to train under adverse weather conditions, emergency scenarios, and risk assessment situations.