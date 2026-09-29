Terry Nawara, David Finn Join ASSA Board of Directors

The American Shipbuilding Suppliers Association (ASSA) Board of Directors announces the election of David Finn of J.A. Moody and Terry Nawara of Marotta Controls to the Board, adding two U.S. Navy veterans and experienced maritime industry leaders to the organization's leadership.

Nawara succeeds Bill Dimas, who represented one of ASSA's early member companies, Marotta Controls. Finn joins the board following a decade of increasing leadership within the maritime community.

Nawara currently serves as Director of Business Development, Naval Systems, at Marotta Controls, where he draws on his Navy and Department of Defense acquisition experience to support current and future customer needs. His previous industry experience includes roles with MAK Technologies and Draper Laboratory.

He served more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a submarine officer and Engineering Duty Officer, with assignments aboard submarines, at Seventh Fleet and at Pearl Harbor and Portsmouth Naval Shipyards. A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Nawara also holds graduate degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School, Naval War College and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

David Finn currently serves as Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at J.A. Moody, where he began his career as a Technical Sales Representative directly following his retirement from military service and has assumed increasing levels of authority and responsibility during his tenure with Moody.

He served in the U.S. Navy as Ordnance Officer aboard USS Stout (DDG-55), Navigator aboard USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), and Waterfront Commander at Amphibious Construction Battalion TWO. His operational fleet and industry experience provide a firsthand understanding of the needs of the Navy and the American manufacturers and suppliers that support it.

Nawara and Finn bring complementary experience across naval operations, engineering, defense acquisition and maritime business development to ASSA's Board of Directors, strengthening the organization's leadership as it continues to advocate for America's shipbuilding supplier base.

Through advocacy, industry engagement and opportunities to build relationships across the shipbuilding supply chain, ASSA works to strengthen both its member companies and the broader U.S. maritime industrial base.

ASSA's next membership meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to

12:30 p.m., preceded by a networking social on Monday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. For meeting details or information about attending, contact the ASSA office at 202-969-0083.