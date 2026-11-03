R.M. Young Company, a manufacturer of meteorological instruments since 1964, announced they have acquired Texas Electronics (TE), manufacturer of tipping bucket rain gauges and meteorological sensors since 1956. The acquisition expands Young's precipitation offerings alongside their pre-existing wind, temperature, humidity, pressure, visibility, and snow depth instruments.

Precipitation data supports decisions in stormwater management, hydrology, agriculture, research, and public safety, and those applications don't all call for the same gauge. The TE tipping bucket line and add-ons broaden the options available to Young customers:

﻿﻿Collector sizes: 4-inch, 6-inch, 8-inch, 200 mm, and 245 mm.

﻿﻿Siphon versions: These hold accuracy during extremely heavy rainfall.

﻿﻿Calibrations: English and metric options.

﻿﻿Heater accessory: For sites that see snow and freezing rain.

﻿﻿Data logger option: A pendant data logger is available on select models to record rainfall on its own, for sites without a separate logging system.

These gauges complement Young's existing 52202 and 52203 tipping bucket rain gauges rather than replacing them.