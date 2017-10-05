UK Chamber Textbook on Shipping

The UK Chamber of Shipping has launched ‘Understanding UK Shipping’, a new book that gives a comprehensive overview of the nation’s maritime industry to newcomers and anyone looking to increase their understanding of the sector.

The book covers a range of topics from national and international legislation; crew employment rights, safety standards, and the carriage of goods and passengers by sea.

The publication was written by the UK Chamber’s policy team, who between them have over 100 years of experience in developing shipping's regulatory framework and advising industry on legislation and compliance.

Robert Merrylees, editor of the book at the UK Chamber, commented: “We originally developed the publication in-house to complement our popular Introduction to Shipping course. As the course’s popularity has increased, so too has the need for a more detailed and nuanced text about the UK shipping industry

“This led us to produce this publication in partnership with Witherby’s. We think it makes essential reading for anyone wishing to gain a deeper understanding of our diverse and dynamic industry.”