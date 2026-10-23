18th Tug Delivered by Sanmar Shipyards to SAAM Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered SAAM XIMBAL, a new BOGAÇAY Class tug, to SAAM Towage, marking the 18th SANMAR-built tug delivered to the towage operator since 2018.

Known as BOGAÇAY XCVI during construction in Türkiye, SAAM XIMBAL will operate from the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas on Mexico's Pacific coast, supporting demanding ship-handling operations at one of the country's major commercial ports.

SAAM XIMBAL is based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MK|I design, developed exclusively for SANMAR by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The latest delivery brings the number of BOGAÇAY Class tugs in the SAAM Towage fleet to 13.

Powered by two CAT 3516E main engines, each producing 2,350 KW at 1,800 rpm, SAAM XIMBAL combines high performance with environmentally responsible operation. A high level of onboard automation supports operational efficiency, while a sewage treatment unit and oily water separator further reduce the vessel's environmental impact as per SAAM sustainability requisites

With an overall length of 24.4 meters, a molded beam of 12 meters, a least moulded depth of 4.5 meters and a navigational draught of 5.45 meters, SAAM XIMBAL combines compact dimensions with the power required for demanding harbor operations.

The tug delivers over 80 tonnes of bollard pull and achieves a free-running speed of 13 knots. It is also equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capability, further enhancing its operational versatility.

SAAM XIMBAL joins a diverse group of SANMAR-built vessels already operating in the SAAM Towage fleet. Alongside the 13 BOGAÇAY Class tugs, these include three all-electric ElectRA harbor tugs and two powerful BIGAÇAY Class RAstar 29005X tugs.