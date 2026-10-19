Thai Union Taps Zunibal for AI-Powered Monitoring of Tuna Fleet

Thai Union has selected Spanish marine technology company Zunibal to upgrade electronic monitoring (EM) systems aboard its suppliers' tuna longliners operating in the Indian Ocean.



The agreement covers onboard equipment installation, technical support, cloud-based data management, video analysis and reporting. Zunibal will incorporate artificial intelligence to accelerate the review of fishing activity, reduce monitoring costs and improve compliance oversight.



The project supports Thai Union's SeaChange sustainability strategy and its commitments to responsible tuna sourcing. According to the company, more than 99.9% of its tuna is responsibly sourced, 95% is covered by monitoring at sea, and all tuna purchases are traceable to the catching vessel.



"We chose Zunibal because it turns innovation into real results on the water," said Tony Lazazzara, Group Director Global Fish Purchasing at Thai Union. "Its AI expertise and hands-on support will make our monitoring faster, smarter and more useful."



The monitoring program will follow applicable International Seafood Sustainability Foundation guidance and support compliance with Marine Stewardship Council certification requirements.



Zunibal's regional office in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, will provide technical assistance and crew training, while UK-based seafood sustainability consultancy Key Traceability will coordinate the project.



The companies said the initiative will improve transparency of fishing operations while supporting fisheries management and conservation efforts in the Indian Ocean.



