Thermal Dynamics Launches New Cutmaster 90X and 110X

Thermal Dynamics, an ESAB brand, unveiled its next generation of manual plasma cutters, Cutmaster 90X and Cutmaster 110X, in booth #S29025 at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas. The Cutmaster X series features a consumables design and patented arc starting mechanism that has no moving parts. After establishing airflow, it starts the arc in a few thousandths of a second, improving cutting performance.

The Cutmaster X series also features the patented 1Torch X, which has an articulating head that can flex 30 to 90 degrees, then lock in place, to improve joint access for cutting and gouging. The Cutmaster X series enables location flexibility for the shop and field. It automatically connects to 200 – 600V, 1ph and 3ph primary power without manual linking and provides a steady arc even if primary voltage varies.The Cutmaster 90X has a rated pierce and cut capacity of 7/8 in. and a 1.75 in. sever capability. The Cutmaster 110X has a rated pierce and cut capacity of 1 in. and a 2 in. sever capability. At nameplate output, they have a 50% duty cycle using 208V, 1ph primary power, and duty cycle increases at higher power inputs. Both units weigh approximately 87 lbs.

The machine ships with a cutting tip, gouging tip, two cups, and five caps for cutting. The 1Torch X has cable length options of 20, 40, 60, 80 or 100 ft.

A new industrial housing protects the unit in rugged environments, and a large, digital display, intuitive menus and choice of 29 different languages makes operation and training easy. Other features include automatic inlet/outlet air pressure detection, automatic post-cut air purge to extend consumables life and a 14-pin CPC connection for semi-automated applications. Target markets include heavy industrial and general fabrication, manufacturing, construction, repair/maintenance, pipelines, foundries, railcars, marine, offshore and training schools.