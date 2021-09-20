Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Third Tanker Sails from Iran Carrying Fuel for Lebanon

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 20, 2021

Lebanon flag - Credit: Derek Brumby/AdobeStock

A third tanker has sailed from Iran carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Sunday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday the Iranian fuel shipments, imported by the Hezbollah movement, constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

The Iran-aligned group says the shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.

The first tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it was taken into Lebanon on tanker trucks on Thursday.

Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions. 

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alexander Smith)

