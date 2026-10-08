Thordon Bearings Opens New Manufacturing Facility

Thordon Bearings has opened a new manufacturing facility as part of its strategic response to robust growth across all business segments and rising demand for its sustainable bearings and seals.

The third plant provides ample additional space for Thordon to manufacture complementary non-bearing equipment, boost production output, minimize lead times and develop future products.

Located at 3180 Mainway, Burlington, just steps from Thordon’s head office at 3225 Mainway, Plant 3 will primarily focus on producing high-performance TG100 water-lubricated mechanical seals and water quality packages for the marine and hydropower markets. The new facility will also house Thordon’s New Product Development team and operations for its sister company, Marsh Brothers Aviation.

The new facility primarily provides additional space for operations, freeing up capacity at 3225 Mainway for manufacturing and workforce growth. This added capacity will support both the business demand and the significant personnel growth at Thordon. The company’s workforce has grown by 32% since the end of 2023, with new positions added across management, sales and production at both the head office and the new plant. Thordon expects its workforce to continue growing as it brings new talent on board.

Plant 3 marked its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Government of Canada MP Karina Gould, Government of Ontario MPP Natalie Pierre and Terry Caddo, President and CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.