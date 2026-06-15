Three Dead After Supply Boat Sinks in Singapore

A supply boat sunk off Pasir Panjang Terminal on June 12 at about 9.30am after colliding with a landing craft. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Police Coast Guard and SCDF Marine Division, immediately activated their crafts to the incident site and commenced search and rescue operations.

The landing craft is stable with no reported injury to crew on board.

The Police Coast Guard recovered three bodies from the waters, believed to be deceased crew members of the sunken supply boat. Search and rescue operations, including diving operations, are ongoing to determine if there are other crew members from the supply boat missing.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.



