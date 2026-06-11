Three Indian Sailors Die After US Strike Tanker off Oman

All three missing Indian seafarers have died after a U.S. military strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The U.S. said its military carried out a "precision" strike on the vessel that failed to follow its instructions and was carrying oil from Iran.

Indian sources told Reuters that New Delhi had summoned the U.S. deputy chief of mission after lodging a "strong protest" on the strike.





(Reuters - Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by YP Rajesh)