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Thursday, October 1, 2026

Three Oil Tankers Come Under Fire in Strait of Hormuz

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 1, 2026

© Parilov / Adobe Stock

© Parilov / Adobe Stock

Three Liberian-flagged oil tankers were struck by unknown projectiles when transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, shipping intelligence service Marisks said.

The vessels had been moving through the strait with their Automatic Identification System transponders turned off to avoid detection, Marisks said in a report late on Wednesday.

Oil products tanker Al Ruwais was last seen as having conducted a ship-to-ship transfer off Sohar, Oman, in late September to discharge its diesel cargo, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

Very large crude carrier Mersin Prosperity also made a ship-to-ship transfer off Sohar in mid-September to move 2 million barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude onto another vessel, Kpler data showed.

Aframax-sized tanker Sinbad loaded refined products at Saudi Arabia's Jubail industrial port in early September, the data showed.

ADNOC Logistics & Services ADNOCLS.AD, which manages Al Ruwais and Mersin Prosperity, declined to comment.

Sinbad's manager, Anglo-Eastern Tanker Management, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jamie Freed)

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