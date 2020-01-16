Three Rescued from Burning Fishing Vessel
Three people were rescued from the water after their fishing vessel caught fire near Dauphin Island, Ala., on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard watchstanders in Mobile were alerted at 5:55 p.m. of three people aboard a 36-foot sport fisher Beach S that caught fire in Dauphin Island Bay, approximately a half a mile north of Dauphin Island.
The Coast Guard directed the launch of a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island to assist the people.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at 6:35 p.m., located the three people that had departed their vessel onto a life raft and transported them to Station Dauphin Island to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition.
The boatcrew transported members from Dauphin Island Fire Rescue to the burning boat to fight the fire.