Three Rescued from Burning Fishing Vessel

Three people were rescued from the water after their fishing vessel caught fire near Dauphin Island, Ala., on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Mobile were alerted at 5:55 p.m. of three people aboard a 36-foot sport fisher Beach S that caught fire in Dauphin Island Bay, approximately a half a mile north of Dauphin Island.

The Coast Guard directed the launch of a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island to assist the people.

The boatcrew arrived on scene at 6:35 p.m., located the three people that had departed their vessel onto a life raft and transported them to Station Dauphin Island to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition.

The boatcrew transported members from Dauphin Island Fire Rescue to the burning boat to fight the fire.

All three people aboard the fishing vessel Beach S departed their burning boat onto a life raft and were rescued by Coast Guard members from Station Dauphin Island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)



A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island assists Dauphin Island Fire Rescue fight a fire aboard a vessel near Dauphin Island, Ala. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)



Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island assist Dauphin Island Fire Rescue to battle a blaze aboard a fishing vessel near Dauphin Island, Ala. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)



The Coast Guard and Dauphin Island Fire Rescue fight back flames on a 36-foot sport fishing boat near Dauphin Island, Ala. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

