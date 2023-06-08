Titan Charters LNG Bunker Vessel from Fratelli Cosulich

Clean fuels supplier Titan announced it has signed a long-term time charter agreement with Italian maritime transportation group Fratelli Cosulich for the new 8,200Cbm capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel Alice Cosulich.

Alice Cosulich will join Titan's fleet in the fourth quarter of this year and will operate in Europe. The vessel, which has an LNG and liquified biomethane (LBM) bunkering capacity of 8,200 m3, as well as smaller parcels of biodiesel going forward, is suitable for performing more complex operations like cooldowns and gas-ups for various types of vessels, Titan said.

Michael Schaap, Commercial Director Marine at Titan, said, “This long-term agreement allows the companies to collaborate closely as the Alice Cosulich will further enhance our LNG and LBM bunkering capabilities in the fast-growing European market. We like the design consideration of the vessel as we deem it fit and compatible with a lot of our current and future customer vessels.

“Our comprehensive LNG supply infrastructure allows the shipping industry to start delivering on decarbonization now. Both LNG and LBM are available today and enable ship operators to reduce emissions straight away. We believe in a multi-fuel future, and—thanks to our team’s specialist expertise—we will supply other clean fuels when they become feasible.”

Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich Group, said, “I congratulate Titan on effectively adding our Alice Cosulich to their growing fleet of LNG bunker vessels. As Titan continues to lead the way and establish new benchmarks in the maritime fuel industry, we are proud to be a part of their journey and enthusiastic about this cooperation.

"At Fratelli Cosulich Group, we adopt a long-term outlook and invest in resources that assist the maritime sector in achieving its objectives for lowering emissions. Our collaboration with Titan exemplifies our strong belief in forming partnerships to deliver innovative solutions that will effectively reduce our carbon footprint globally in a sustainable manner. We look forward to the arrival of Alice's twin in the first quarter of 2024.”