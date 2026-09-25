TKMS, EDGE Team Up on Subsea Surveillance Systems

TKMS and EDGE Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore jointly developing underwater surveillance and protection capabilities combining multiple platforms and sensor systems.

The companies plan to evaluate an integrated multi-system approach to underwater security, combining TKMS's platform capabilities with EDGE's systems expertise to provide surveillance, protection and a comprehensive situational picture of the underwater domain.

The MoU was signed as part of an initiative between the German government and the United Arab Emirates aimed at closer cooperation in defense and security.

“The security of the maritime domain is fundamental to the UAE's national and economic resilience, and the demands placed on it are growing. EDGE is working to build the sovereign capability to meet them, working with partners such as TKMS whose expertise strengthens what we deliver,” said Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Managing Director and CEO.

The proposed approach would integrate multiple platforms and sensor systems to address a range of maritime threats, with the companies set to assess how their respective technologies could be combined into an underwater surveillance and protection solution.

“This cooperation will strengthen underwater surveillance and defense capabilities in the long term - an important contribution given the current security situation. TKMS is committed to continuing its long-standing engagement in the UAE and contributing to the further development of the national security architecture,” added Oliver Burkhard, TKMS CEO.