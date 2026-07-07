TKMS Selected as Preferred Supplier for Canadian Patrol Submarine Project

TKMS welcomed the Government of Canada's decision to select Team 212CD as the Preferred Supplier for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), delivering twelve 212CD submarines.

The announcement marks a new chapter in defense cooperation between Canada, Germany, and Norway, bringing together expertise and common security interests.

The Type 212CD submarine is designed and built for the Arctic, fit for the conditions of both the North Atlantic and Pacific waters.

The final proposal will generate USD$118 billion (CAD$167 billion) in total economic activity across Canada, deliver over USD$61 billion (CAD$86 billion) in economic impact, and over 650,000 job-years across Canada during the life of the project.

TKMS expects to deliver the first 212CD submarine by 2033.