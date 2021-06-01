TMC's Air Compressors for JOIDES Resolution Research Drillship

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has hired Oslo-based TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver a new marine compressed air system to be retrofitted onboard the JOIDES Resolution research vessel.

Former drillship JOIDES Resolution is a research vessel that drills into the ocean floor to collect and study core samples, to help scientists better understand climate change, geology, and Earth’s history.

For this research vessel, TMC will supply a complete marine compressed air system that consists of three large screw compressors plus refrigerant air dryers and filters to provide a constant supply of dry, clean air. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development said: "This is a fascinating vessel that exemplifies how it is possible to convert upstream oil and gas competence and equipment and utilize it across other industry sectors. We have always emphasized energy efficiency as a key parameter for both shipowners and the environment. Through this equipment retrofit, we contribute our part towards making a green transition even more successful."

The 143-meter-long JOIDES Resolution is a dynamically positioned non-riser drilling/coring vessel capable of operating in water depths of 7,000 meters, and with holes cored to depths of 2,000 meters below the seafloor.

The vessel is a part of the International Ocean Discovery Program and is funded by the National Science Foundation. It is operated by Siem Offshore.