TOP Ships Sells 2 MR1 Product Tankers
TOP Ships, an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient ECO tanker vessels, announced that it has sold to unaffiliated third parties its two Medium Range (MR) 1 Product Tankers.
According to a press note from the Greek company, the tankers are M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution (each weighing 39,000 tons).
The vessels are expected to be delivered to their new owners during January 2020, it said.
Last month, the ship-owning company announced that it had acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Santa Catalina Inc. and Santa Monica Inc., which are Marshall Islands companies that have entered into new building contracts for two ultra-high specification scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt MR product/chemical tankers under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd. in South Korea and scheduled for delivery during February 2020.