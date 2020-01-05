TOP Ships Sells 2 MR1 Product Tankers

Image: TOP Ships

TOP Ships, an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient ECO tanker vessels, announced that it has sold to unaffiliated third parties its two Medium Range (MR) 1 Product Tankers.

According to a press note from the Greek company, the tankers are M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution (each weighing 39,000 tons).

The vessels are expected to be delivered to their new owners during January 2020, it said.

Last month, the ship-owning company announced that it had acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Santa Catalina Inc. and Santa Monica Inc., which are Marshall Islands companies that have entered into new building contracts for two ultra-high specification scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt MR product/chemical tankers under construction at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd. in South Korea and scheduled for delivery during February 2020.

