Top 10 Tips to Navigate UK ETS - Navtor

If you’re viewing today’s arrival of UK ETS with mounting unease, fear not! NAVTOR’s Performance Director Jacob Clausen is here to help simplify complexity, turning compliance challenges into commercial gain.



How do you feel about adding another layer of complexity on top of your existing regulatory reality? Not too excited, I imagine.

The arrival of the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) for parts of the shipping sector (cargo and passenger vessels over 5,000 GT) on 1 July may feel both new and familiar. Familiar as the industry is already well-versed in the emissions reporting requirements of UK MRV (which is extending to include UK ETS), in addition to the financial mechanisms of EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime. New because there’s a fresh set of administrative and commercial implications to get to grips with.

Now, you could see that as a burden, but, if you take an informed and proactive approach, aided by the right digital technology, is it possible it could also be an opportunity?

One that could lead to improved decision making, operational efficiency and commercial competitiveness?

Here’s my top ten tips for transforming that potential into real-world advantage.



1. Don't underestimate the impact: One of the biggest mistakes companies make with new regulations is assuming they can deal with them later. We saw this with EU ETS. Some operators initially failed to understand their exposure, only to discover major financial implications they’d failed to plan for. UK ETS may appear manageable today, but it is much harder to solve compliance challenges in hindsight than it is to prepare properly from the outset. So, understanding your exposure today is the first step towards controlling costs tomorrow.



2. Recognize the commercial nature of compliance: UK ETS is not just a reporting exercise. Every tonne of emissions now carries a financial consequence. As this form of ‘carbon pricing’ becomes increasingly embedded within shipping, emissions performance will influence commercial competitiveness, chartering decisions and operational planning. Put simply, inefficient vessels will become more expensive… and less attractive.

This is an especially important point for owners of older tonnage with less efficient designs, who need to really dial down on operational efficiency to stay competitive. So, look for ways to reduce excess fuel consumption by addressing unnecessary use of machinery, optimising machinery efficiency, weather routing, and more.



3. Think beyond today's requirements: While the initial scope focuses on domestic UK voyages (100% surrender obligations) and voyages involving Northern Ireland (50% surrender obligations), from 2028 additional complexity will arrive with a 50% obligation for commercial voyages to and from the UK. With this in mind, companies should avoid implementing short-term fixes that only address today's requirements. The organisations that will thrive are those building flexible foundations capable of adapting as regulations evolve.



4. Treat emissions data as a business asset: Many companies still view emissions data purely as something they collect for compliance purposes.

I believe that's a missed opportunity. Emissions data can help model future operations, forecast compliance costs and provide visibility into future UK ETS Allowance (UKA) requirements. That information allows businesses to make informed decisions about procurement strategies, operational improvements and long-term planning. The value lies not in collecting the data, but in leveraging it to make informed decisions.



5. Be proactive, not reactive: One of the most important lessons from emissions trading schemes is that waiting often costs money. Companies that understand their emissions exposure early have more options available to them. They can evaluate fuel strategies (e.g. sourcing low carbon fuels), assess operational improvements and consider different approaches to sourcing allowances (such as trading products like Futures on secondary markets). Those that wait often find themselves paying spot prices and facing financial shocks. In an increasingly carbon-priced world, foresight translates to competitive advantage.



Jacob Clausen, Performance Director, NAVTOR.

Image courtesy Navtor

6. Focus on data quality: Quality is everything in the data world. To ensure high standards from the outset, your data collection system must have a good validation feedback system at the point of entry allowing data to be fixed at its source. This will minimise the work and costs of addressing it further down the line. Secondly, it’s important to have a proactive approach to follow-up and rectify errors or potential issues. Here at NAVTOR, for example, we have an expert team of former seafarers liaising with vessels and compliance teams to address issues that may cause data validation issues with verifiers. This is immensely important when settling voyage statements where there is time pressure for getting verified statements, and passing on costs, to the charterer (typically within seven days as defined in BIMCO charter party terms). It’s also critical for annual statements to ensure data passes through annual verification processes in due time, enabling vessels to obtain their Document of Compliance.



7. Enter data once, use it everywhere: Crews are under continual pressure to deliver increasing amounts of information to multiple stakeholders. Thankfully, today’s advanced digital platforms can ease the burden. It is now possible to centralise and simplify data collection, so that data is entered once and reused everywhere, establishing ‘a single source of truth’. When operational, voyage and emissions data are aligned, organisations gain greater consistency, fewer errors and significantly reduced administrative workloads. Most importantly, crews can focus on operating vessels safely and efficiently rather than duplicating reporting tasks.



8. Connect compliance with operations: The most digitally mature organisations don't treat compliance as a separate activity. Instead, they connect emissions reporting with operational, technical and commercial insights and decision-making. The same information used for compliance can also support fuel forecasting, bunker planning, machinery optimisation, voyage analysis and broader performance improvements. Platforms such as NavFleet increasingly enable this joined-up approach by making reliable operational data accessible across business functions. The result is better decisions, based on better information.



9. Don't let perfect be the enemy of good: This is especially important for smaller operators. Too often, organisations become focused on finding the perfect bespoke solution that matches every existing process. The result can be expensive, difficult-to-maintain systems that struggle to evolve alongside industry requirements. A better approach is to identify your core business needs and select solutions that are standardised, flexible and future-proof. The objective should be to build a reliable data foundation that can support compliance, optimisation and future innovation.



10. See the opportunity in UK ETS: Companies that understand their emissions profile, manage compliance proactively and use data intelligently can gain a competitive edge over less prepared competitors. Even operators with older tonnage can improve their position through better operational efficiency, smarter planning and more informed decision-making. In that sense, the winners under UK ETS may not necessarily be those with the newest ships, but those with the clearest understanding of their data and how to use it. This is your opportunity. Why not seize it?