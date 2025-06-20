TOTE Promotes Hofeling, Crawford

TOTE Group announced the expansion of its leadership team.

Alex Hofeling, currently President of TOTE Maritime Alaska, is being promoted to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

With this transition, Bill Crawford, who served as Vice President of Commercial, is being promoted to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska.

Hofeling joined TOTE in 2013. Relocating to TOTE Group’s headquarters in Jacksonville, FL, to serve as CCO, he will oversee the organization’s corporate and commercial strategy as well as marketing efforts across all business units. His focus will be on customer engagement, market expansion, and integrated business development to support long-term, sustainable growth.

Taking over the helm as president of TOTE Maritime Alaska, Crawford will now oversee all operations for the company based out of the Tacoma, Washington, office. He began his career at TOTE in 2003 and brings more than 26 years of experience in the shipping and LTL industries. In his previous role as VP of Commercial, he led the strategic plan for the sales and marketing teams and ensured key performance objectives for the organization were achieved.

Both Hofeling and Crawford will transition to their new roles on August 4, 2025.

Bill Crawford is being promoted to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska. Image courtesy TOTE