TOTE Services Hosts Medium Landing Ship (LSM) Industry Day

TOTE Services, LLC, a leading U.S. maritime services company specializing in vessel construction management and ship management, hosted more than 30 commercial shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, marine suppliers, and defense contractors from over a dozen states across the country for its Medium Landing Ship (LSM) Industry Day.

The Industry Day serves as the foundational step in assembling a reliable, nationwide supply chain to support multi-yard construction and ensure cost and schedule discipline.

Attendees learned about the project timeline, technical specifications, and upcoming bidding requirements for the LSM program. Sessions covered the program's construction schedule, vessel design standards, and subcontracting opportunities, giving shipyards, suppliers, and equipment manufacturers a clear view of how to engage with TOTE Services as work on the program moves forward.

The LSM program is a complex, multi-ship effort calling for standardized configuration across the fleet, multi-ship procurement to support favorable pricing, and delivery of mission-ready vessels with lifecycle logistics already in place.



TOTE Services was awarded the vessel construction management contract for the LSM program in July 2026. Under the contract, TOTE Services will provide a single, accountable management structure connecting government requirements to shipyard execution, helping accelerate delivery, strengthen cost and schedule discipline, and expand the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base. The award is valued at $2.2 billion for vessel construction management services covering the new construction of up to eight (8) Medium Landing Ships, part of the Navy and Marine Corps' planned 35-ship LSM fleet.



"The LSM contract serves as an opportunity to grow America's domestic shipbuilding supply chain," said Chris Clark, Vice President of New Construction at TOTE Services. "We're not just building ships, we're building a pipeline of demand that American manufacturers can plan around for years to come. Every domestic supplier we bring onto this program strengthens our U.S. industrial base and expands America's maritime capabilities."