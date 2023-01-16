Marine Link
Tototheo Maritime Incorporates Starlink into its Portfolio

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2023

Image courtesyTototheo

Tototheo Maritime added Starlink’s new low latency high speed connectivity to its portfolio of services. The agreement between Tototheo and Starlink was finalized in December 2022, and it will commence deployment of the Starlink Kits this month.

With the addition, Tototheo offers the industry flexibility by integrating the Starlink Service (LEO) with Inmarsat GX (Ka-Band & L-Band), TM Flex (Ku-Band), Iridium (L-Band), LTE (3G/4G) and terrestrial connectivity solutions. SpaceX, has launched a huge constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity with speeds of up to 350Mbps.

