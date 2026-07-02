Training Ship Golden Bear Returns Home from Final Summer Sea Term for Cal Poly Maritime Academy

Training Ship Golden Bear returns to Vallejo on July 6 following the completion of Summer Sea Term 2026, bringing home 283 Cal Poly Maritime Academy cadets after a 12,500-mile voyage across the Pacific Ocean. After 30 years of service as the academy's primary training vessel, the journey marks Golden Bear’s final training voyage and the end of an important chapter in the history of Cal Poly Maritime Academy.

For three decades, Golden Bear has served as a floating classroom where thousands of cadets transformed classroom knowledge into practical experience at sea. During that time, the ship became an enduring symbol of Cal Poly Maritime Academy's Learn by Doing philosophy, preparing graduates for careers in the maritime industry, military service and related fields.

This year's voyage took cadets across the Pacific Ocean with port calls in San Diego, Tahiti, Fiji and Honolulu. Along the way, students stood watch on the bridge and in the engine room, operated complex ship systems, participated in emergency drills and developed the skills required of future maritime officers.

Cal Poly Maritime Academy is preparing for the arrival of Golden State, a National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) that will become the academy’s next training ship. Expected to arrive in Vallejo in 2027, Golden State will provide expanded training capabilities, modern instructional spaces and new opportunities for hands-on learning at sea.