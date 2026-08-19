Transportation Secretary, Port of Corpus Christi to Explore Nuclear Maritime Technologies

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy was joined by Maritime Administrator (MARAD) Stephen M. Carmel, U.S. Representative Michael Cloud (TX-27) and leaders from Texas’ Port of Corpus Christi to kick off a new partnership focused on small modular reactor (SMR) technology for maritime applications. By testing the latest innovations in SMRs, the Department can help revitalize U.S. shipbuilding, cut fuel costs, and restore America’s maritime dominance.

This is the second agreement the Department has signed since Secretary Duffy launched the SMR initiative in May.

As the United States’ largest port for petroleum exports and a national leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, the Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway for American energy. The Port has seen an 81% increase in LNG exports since 2022.

Through a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC), MARAD and the Port of Corpus Christi agreed to work together to explore opportunities to advance maritime energy systems, including through the potential integration of SMR technologies, resilient port microgrids, shoreside power architecture, infrastructure capable of supporting emerging vessel propulsion concepts, and related workforce development opportunities.