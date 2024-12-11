Trelleborg Acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure, a provider of engineered polymer and technology solutions for the marine, infrastructure, and energy industries, has signed and finalized an agreement to acquire Mampaey Offshore Industries.

The acquisition will significantly enhance Trelleborg's capabilities in the vessel berthing sector and expand its offerings for the marine industry. Mampaey, based in Dordrecht, Netherlands, has over 120 years of experience delivering advanced solutions for the marine industry. The company is globally recognized for the design and manufacture of integrated berthing, mooring, ship-to-shore links, and towing systems for LNG, petrochemical, and commercial port applications.

"This acquisition marks an important step for Trelleborg," said Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President at Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure. "By leveraging the synergies between Mampaey and our existing docking, mooring, and gas transfer businesses, we will be better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers, while creating new opportunities for growth and innovation."

As part of the agreement, Mampaey's manufacturing facility in Dordrecht will be integrated into Trelleborg's operations, establishing a central European hub to bolster the company's presence in the region. This move is expected to enhance production efficiency, ensure quality control, and improve customer service for European markets.

The combined installed base of Trelleborg and Mampaey projects will also support the expansion of site services, enabling Trelleborg to provide a higher level of global customer support.

"This is an exciting addition to our business, and we look forward to welcoming Mampaey's team into the Trelleborg family," added Hepworth. "Our combined capabilities will ensure we continue to meet region-specific customer needs with even greater precision and quality."