Trelleborg Acquires Signum Technology

January 14, 2020

Trelleborg has acquired Signum Technology Ltd. 

The acquisition of Signum and its subsidiary companies Gall Thomson, KLAW LNG, KLAW Products, and Vee Bee Filtration., provides safety-critical solutions for flow control applications, including Marine Breakaway Couplings (MBCs) and safety solutions for LNG transfer systems.

The move is part of Trelleborg’s strategy to strengthen its position as a system provider in oil and gas market segments, such as ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore LNG transfer.

Signum Technology is headquartered in Wiltshire, England, and has three manufacturing sites in the UK and service centers around the world. Sales for the group totaled approximately $45 million in 2018.

