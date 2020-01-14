Trelleborg Acquires Signum Technology

Trelleborg has acquired Signum Technology Ltd.

The acquisition of Signum and its subsidiary companies Gall Thomson, KLAW LNG, KLAW Products, and Vee Bee Filtration., provides safety-critical solutions for flow control applications, including Marine Breakaway Couplings (MBCs) and safety solutions for LNG transfer systems.

The move is part of Trelleborg’s strategy to strengthen its position as a system provider in oil and gas market segments, such as ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore LNG transfer.

Signum Technology is headquartered in Wiltshire, England, and has three manufacturing sites in the UK and service centers around the world. Sales for the group totaled approximately $45 million in 2018.



