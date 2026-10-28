Trench Group to Be Acquired by GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. announced that it will acquire Trench Group, a provider of high-voltage grid equipment, from investment firm Triton Partners. The deal will create scale across GE Vernova’s Electrification product lines, expanding its capabilities to better serve customers with integrated solutions that meet demand for grid modernization, energy security, and electrification technologies. By vertically integrating an existing supplier with a complementary product portfolio, the acquisition will directly enhance GE Vernova’s two largest Electrification businesses, Grid Systems Integration and Power Transmission, and help deliver the technologies and manufacturing capacity needed for the global electricity supercycle.

Trench has over 130 years of engineering heritage and serves more than 800 global utilities and hyperscalers with high- and medium-voltage bushings, instrument transformers, and coils. With more than 3,000 employees, its manufacturing footprint spans 11 sites across Europe, North America, and Asia, and will further enable GE Vernova to serve fast-growing demand for grid equipment. Potential acquisition synergies stem from complementary products, geographic footprint, customer relationships, and advanced manufacturing capabilities using automation, robotics, and AI-supported processes.

Trench components are present in the majority of high-voltage direct current lines built globally and are part of larger grid systems with many suppliers. Across its portfolio, it has SF6-free and mineral oil-free technologies that reduce hazardous materials and lifecycle emissions.

As global electricity grids confront surging demand from aging infrastructure, data centers, renewable energy, and industrial electrification, higher voltage transmission lines are increasingly becoming the backbone of the system, carrying up to six times more power per corridor than conventional lines. With this acquisition, GE Vernova will enhance its capabilities in manufacturing grid components for North America, through a newly opened Trench facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, with manufacturing of 765kv equipment expected to begin in late 2027.

Under the purchase agreement, GE Vernova will pay $9.0 billion equivalent at closing, currently expected to be funded equally between cash and debt. The acquisition is expected to close in late 2027, subject to the completion of customary regulatory approvals together with consultation with employee representatives where legally required.