Trygve Nøkleby Receives 20th WISTA Norway Leadership Award

WISTA Norway has named Trygve Nøkleby, Managing Director of the Bergen Shipowners Association, the recipient of the 20th annual WISTA Norway Leadership Award, presented at the Bergen International Shipping Conference on June 10.

With the honor, Nøkleby becomes only the second man ever to receive the award which recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, inspired others, and made a significant contribution to the maritime industry.

As Managing Director of the Bergen Shipowners Association, Nøkleby has demonstrated exceptional commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the maritime industry. Under his leadership, diversity has become a strategic priority across the association's activities, helping to create stronger recruitment pathways, mentoring opportunities, and platforms that encourage broader participation in maritime careers.

Beyond organizational initiatives, Nøkleby has led by example. As an early supporter of the WISTA #40by30 pledge and a long-standing mentor in the Maritime Meet-Up program, he has actively mobilized leaders across the industry to engage in the work of creating a more diverse maritime sector. His consistent advocacy, both publicly and behind the scenes, has helped turn ambition into meaningful and lasting change.

WISTA Norway congratulates all nominees, who have worked steadily to promote the values of WISTA and to attract, retain and elevate strong pathways for female leaders within the industry:

Marianne Sivertsen Næss, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Government of Norway

Lena Dyring, Director – Cruise Operations, Norwegian Seafarers’ Union (NSF)

Sara Søreng, Planned Maintenance Manager, Aurora Offshore.

“The quality of this year’s nominees was exceptional. Each nominee has made a meaningful impact on our industry through their leadership, dedication, and commitment to creating positive change,” said Jaquelyn Burton, President, WISTA Norway.

The Leadership Award has taken many forms over the years — from a ship’s figurehead leading vessels over the waves, to prints of the Fearless Girl statue that meets every challenge with courage and certainty, and, more recently, sculptures of penguins; as natural emblem of shared responsibility and a fitting nod to equality both at home and in working life.

This year’s award is a print by the artist Björg Thorhallsdóttir titled “Trygg venn” (“safe friend”) — a lighthouse-and-boat motif celebrating the steady people who guide others safely through every storm and home to harbor.

Every recipient becomes an honorary lifetime member of WISTA Norway. Its past recipients, in the order they were honored, are: Elisabeth Grieg, Ellen Forland, Gunvor Ulstein, Marita Scott, Borgny Eidesvik, Rikke Lind, Birgit Liodden, Irene Waage Basili, Linn Cecilie Moholt, Eli Vassenden, Birgitte Vartdal, Hege Økland, Helle Hammer, Agnes Árnadóttir, Siv Remøy Vangen, Synnøve Seglem, Lasse Kristoffersen, Ingelin Grimsæth, Yngvil Åsheim.



