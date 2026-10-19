Tug Venture Delivered to Crowley

Crowley has accepted delivery of Venture, a new chartered tug that will provide ship assist and escort operations in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The addition of the vessel expands Crowley’s capability to serve customers calling on the Southern California gateway, where harbor tugs play a critical role in the safe movement of vessels transporting cargo through the ports.



Purpose-built at Diversified Marine, Inc. for ship assist and escort operations, the 82-ft., Jones Act compliant Venture is powered by twin Caterpillar 3516 EPA Tier IV-compliant engines generating more than 6,000 horsepower. Equipped with azimuth stern drive thrusters, the tug delivers up to 95 tons of bollard pull and exceptional maneuverability, enabling it to safely assist some of the largest vessels operating in North America.

“Venture strengthens our ship assist and escort capabilities in Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing the capacity and performance to help advance trade through this key corridor," said John Ara, vice president of marine services at Crowley. "Its advanced maneuverability and powerful engines allow us to meet the demands of some of the largest vessels calling on the West Coast, while supporting our commitment to safe, efficient harbor operations.”

Venture will join its sister Tier IV Rapport tugs Athena, Apollo, Hercules and Artemis in Crowley’s West Coast fleet.





FAST FACTS

Crowley has accepted delivery of Venture, a new 82-foot, U.S.-built tug that will execute ship assist and escort operations in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Venture is powered by twin Caterpillar EPA Tier IV-compliant engines generating more than 6,000 horsepower and delivers up to 95 tons of bollard pull, safely assisting some of the largest vessels in North America.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach make up the nation’s busiest container port complex, making escort tugs like Venture critical to the safe, around-the-clock movement of cargo through the San Pedro Bay gateway.



